Bicyclist dies day after struck by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A bicyclist struck by a vehicle in San Jose late Monday night succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the next day, according to police.

Officers had responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a collision reported between a vehicle and bicyclist in the area of North Jackson Avenue and McKee Road.

A man riding his bike north on North Jackson Avenue went into the intersection against a red light when a 2014 Jeep traveling west on McKee Road struck him, police said. He was taken to the hospital and died there Tuesday afternoon, and his name was not immediately available from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to call Detective Templeman at (408) 277-4654.