SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A bicyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 1 Wednesday near Redwood City, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities said a large commercial truck traveling southbound crashed into the bicyclist going northbound, causing the cyclist to then crash into a tree on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near Cypress Avenue where the truck driver, identified as 43-year-old Oakland resident Vincent D. Qualls, crossed the double lanes and went into the northbound lanes — crashing into the bicyclist head-on.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Qualls was taken to Seton Medical Center in Daly City for moderate injuries, according to CHP. He was placed under arrest for involuntary manslaughter with gross negligence.

CHP says it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The victim’s identity was not released by CHP.