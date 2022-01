SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A bicyclist has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose on Wednesday night.

This is the second fatal collision for 2022, police say.

Around 6:15 p.m., the collision happened in the area of Queens Lane and Old Bayshore Highway.

3/ Upon further investigation it was discovered that the deceased was on a bicycle prior to the collision. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 6, 2022

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police ask residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.