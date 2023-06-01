(KRON) — A bicyclist is in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, the Concord Police Department (CPD) announced on social media. The collision happened around 9:44 p.m. at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Diamond Boulevard.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim, who is described as a 39-year-old man, is listed in critical condition. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a black Honda Civic, Concord police said. The Honda would have damage to its front end, hood and possibly damage to the front windshield and roof.

Willow Pass Road and Diamond Boulevard is located next to the Denny’s and Gen Korean BBQ House — right outside the Willows Shopping Center.

CPD will continue to investigate this collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact 925-603-5962.