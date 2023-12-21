(KRON) — A bicyclist died on Tuesday after being struck by a van last week, the San Jose Police Department said in a news release. The collision happened around 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of Monterey Road and Alma Avenue.

Police said a 2019 white Ford van was going northbound on Monterey Road and turned into a parking lot south of Alma Avenue. The van then struck an adult male bicyclist traveling northbound in the bike lane. According to SJPD, the bicyclist lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he had life-threatening injuries but was stabilized, police said. However, the bicyclist died a few days later on Dec. 19.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. This marked the 46th fatal collision and 48th traffic death of 2023.

The bicyclist’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. SJPD says anyone with information about this collision is asked to call 408-277-4654 or email 4206@sanjoseca.gov.