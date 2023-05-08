(KRON) — A bicyclist was killed Sunday night after a collision involving a vehicle, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near Tennyson Road, east of the I-880 offramp.

The bicyclist, a 29-year-old Hayward man, died at the scene from his injuries due to the collision. This is the fifth fatal collision in Hayward for 2023, according to the press release.

The driver is a 27-year-old man. He stayed on scene and cooperative with the investigation, the release said. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Hayward police said they will continue to investigate and release more information as it becomes available.