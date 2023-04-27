(KRON) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Fremont on Tuesday night, the Fremont Police Department said Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of Peralta Boulevard and Fremont Street at approximately 9:52 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying on the roadway. The Fremont Fire Department attempted to provide medical assistance, but he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation. Three people have now died in crashes in Fremont in 2023.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim, FPD said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (510) 790-6760.