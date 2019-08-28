Bicyclist killed in Fremont crash

FREMONT (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Fremont Wednesday morning.

According to Fremont police, the 28-year-old bicyclist was fatally hit by a 25-year-old Ceres man driving in the northbound lanes of Boyce Road between Auto Mall Parkway and Stewart Avenue.

The bicyclist who was hit died at the scene.

The driver is at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Authorities said they’re investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol are factors in this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Fremont Police Department.

This is Fremont’s 5th fatal traffic collision this year.

Northbound Boyce Road is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m. while the investigation continues.

