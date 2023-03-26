SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A bicyclist died after a hit-and-run Sunday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The hit-and-run happened near Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

The bicyclist, an unidentified woman, died at the scene — despite officers attempting life-saving measures to save the individual, SJPD said. At this time, there is no information about the suspect vehicle.

The hit-and-run comes about four hours after a stabbing in San Jose. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.