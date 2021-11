SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A bicyclist was hit by a driver and died on Monday near the I-880 off ramp in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department said it happened on Bascom Ave around 10:18 a.m. The area is still closed to traffic as of 11:45 a.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver is cooperating, police said.