Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A bicyclist was killed late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South White Road and Rose Avenue in San Jose’s Florence Court neighborhood, police said on social media.

The collision was reported at about 11 p.m. The victim was not immediately identified, and the driver is cooperating with police, officers said.

This is the 32nd traffic-related fatality in San Jose so far in 2020, police said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News