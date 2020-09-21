Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A bicyclist was killed late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South White Road and Rose Avenue in San Jose’s Florence Court neighborhood, police said on social media.

The collision was reported at about 11 p.m. The victim was not immediately identified, and the driver is cooperating with police, officers said.

This is the 32nd traffic-related fatality in San Jose so far in 2020, police said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: