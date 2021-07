A bicyclist was killed Friday night in Oakland after being struck by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate Highway 580, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred Friday night at around 10:02 p.m. on the highway near the State Route 24 connector, according to the CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued due to the collision, and a portion of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 was temporarily closed as emergency crews worked the scene.

The roadway was reopened just before midnight.