Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responde to the intersection of Alemany Boulevard and Onondaga Avenue Friday afternoon regarding a traffic collision, according to authorities.

Preliminary investigation shows that a driver struck a car, swerved and then hit a bicyclist.

The woman who was riding the bike was transported to a hospital with life-threatening conditions.

The vehicles involved remained on scene and are reportedly cooperating with investigators.

No further details are available at this time.