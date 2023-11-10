(AP) – President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a long-anticipated meeting Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay area, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on November 15. The Leaders will discuss issues in the U.S.-PRC bilateral relationship, the continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication, and a range of regional and global issues. Building on their last meeting in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, the Leaders will also discuss how the United States and the PRC can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the U.S.-PRC Leaders Summit

Biden and Xi have plenty of difficult issues to address in their first engagement in nearly a year. Taiwan’s upcoming election, differences over U.S. export controls on advanced technology, North Korea, the Israel-Hamas war, and more are expected to be on the agenda.

Biden and Xi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

The two senior Biden administration officials spoke about the meeting on the condition of anonymity on Friday under ground rules set by the White House.