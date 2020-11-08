Biden-Harris victory: Celebrations continue in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All day long, people across the Bay Area have been packing the streets to celebrate victory for Joe Biden, but also for Bay Area native Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman vice president.

In the Castro, the streets have been a bit louder tonight as the party is still going strong.

People are happy to see that Biden and Harris have won, but they say they’re going to make sure to keep this new administration accountable.

People could be seen in the streets breaking out in dance and song, and even made instruments out of pots and pans.

The spontaneous street party comes after a grueling wait for a final election result.

Amid a colorful crowd, a serious tone could be heard, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice and climate change as some of the things that should be top in mind for the new president and vice president.

There wasn’t much social distancing happening at today’s celebrations, so that has brought on some concerns about COVID.

UCSF has put out some suggestions for people planning to attend these gatherings, such as wearing a mask and keeping a distance from those who are not from your household.

