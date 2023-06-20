SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden arrived in the Bay Area on Monday and will remain in the area through Wednesday. President Biden visited a nature preserve in Palo Alto on Monday, where he announced $600 million for projects to address climate change.

On Tuesday, the president will be in San Francisco to meet with technology leaders and discuss AI.

President Biden’s visit to San Francisco will result in several street closures.

Biden SF street closures:

The following streets will be closed between 12. p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Wednesday

California between Mason & Stockton

Sacramento between Mason & Powell

Mason between California & Clay

Powell between California & Clay

The following streets will be closed between 1p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday:

Market between Spear & Steuart

Spear between Market & Mission

Steuart between Market & Mission

Mission between Spear and The Embarcadero

Several Muni routes will also be impacted by the president’s visit. For a complete list of Muni service change, visit the SFMTA website.

President Biden’s visit to San Francisco comes amidst breaking news about his son Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax and weapons charges.