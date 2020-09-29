Biden invites San Francisco woman as guest during first debate

In this image from video, Kristin Urquiza of San Francisco, speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco woman who has been outspoken about her father’s death by COVID-19 is one of candidate Joe Biden’s guests at the presidential debate Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump and opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, will have their first one-on-one presidential debate in Cleveland ahead of the November 3 election.

Biden’s guest, Kristin Urquiza, is not a stranger to the political stage. She was one of the people invited to give a virtual speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump,” Urquiza said in a video played during the DNC in August.

She started the Marked by COVID organization “in hopes of saving others,” according to the Twitter bio.

Mark Urquiza died on June 30, within a month of testing positive for COVID-19 after Arizona lifted its stay-at-home order, the Associated Press reported.

“His life was robbed. I believe that terrible leadership and flawed policies put my father’s life in the balance,” Kristin said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The debate will air at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

