President Joe Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to local officials and the broader community in the wake of Monday’s mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded one other at two farms in Half Moon Bay.

In an announcement released Tuesday from the White House at 4:43 a.m. Pacific Time, the president said he and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were praying for those killed and injured.

“For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence,” Biden said in the announcement. “Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack.”

The alleged shooter, Chunli Zhao, 67, was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of a police substation in Half Moon Bay at 4:40 p.m. Monday and was arrested without incident, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Sheriff Christina Corpus said a semi-automatic handgun was also found with the suspect.

Authorities allege Zhao acted alone and they have not yet determined a motive, though Corpus said that he is believed to be a worker for at least one of the farms where the shootings occurred.

Biden also noted in the announcement that a federal assault weapons ban was reintroduced in Congress on Monday.

“Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action,” he said in the announcement. “I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe.”

