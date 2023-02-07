WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — In his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden spoke about the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco in October. Pelosi was attacked by a man holding a hammer in an incident that was captured on camera.

“Here tonight in this chamber is the man who bears the scars of that brutal attack, but is as tough and strong and as resilient as they get,” Biden said. “My friend, Paul Pelosi.”

He went on to speak out against political violence in America and promote the importance of democracy.

“My fellow Americans, we meet tonight at an inflection point. One of those moments that only a few generations ever face, where the decisions we make now will decide the course of this nation and of the world for decades to come,” he said.

Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Oct. 28, 2022. David DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and attacking Mr. Pelosi with a hammer.

Video footage of the attack shows DePape declining police officers’ commands to drop the hammer before swinging it at Mr. Pelosi. Prosecutors wrote that Mr. Pelosi was unresponsive for about three minutes after the assault.

DePape was interrogated by San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley and admitted to committing the attack. He said he was targeting Nancy Pelosi and would’ve broken her kneecaps “if she told a lie.” Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time of the break-in.