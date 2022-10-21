SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Restaurant Week began Friday, and participating restaurants are offering big deals.

Restaurants all over the city are offering price-fixed menus, which can be seen on the SF Restaurant Week website.

For example, Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke in the city’s south of Market neighborhood is offering several courses for just $75, including soup, salad or pork belly bao buns, pork rubs or Sinaloan-style chicken or garlic fried rice, and key lime cake.

Participating restaurants are located throughout San Francisco and include 10 locations of Proper Food, which is offering a $10 brunch of the power breakfast plate with or without bacon and a 16 ounce large drip coffee.

KRON ON is streaming live

Waterbar on the Embarcadero is offering a $30 lunch of butternut squash soup and Grilled California Yellowtail Jack.

Restaurant week runs through Sunday, Oct. 30 and is put on by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which is celebrating its return after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA) has been 100% focused on advocating for our restaurant community,” the Restaurant Week website states. “From communicating detailed health directives and closure requirements as clearly as possible, to helping restaurants navigate the financial aid options, we’ve been focused on the many details and data.”