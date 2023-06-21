(KRON) — A big rig overturned on a Sunnyvale onramp for State Route 237 on Wednesday morning, causing delays, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Mathilda Avenue onramp to SR-237 faced a total closure when a big rig toppled over after a collision. The truck was carrying what appeared to be chunks of concrete, which spilled out across the ramp.

(Photos courtesy of CHP San Jose)

Photos from the scene show a Subaru Forester was also involved in the collision. The Subaru’s back window was smashed out and the rear-end crushed from the impact with the big rig. CHP did not share when the ramp is expected to be reopened.