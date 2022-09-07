A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate-580 in Richmond after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. The location of the crash is west of Bayview Avenue near El Cerrito.

The crash involved a big rig hitting the center divide, California Highway Patrol said. A vehicle was overturned after the crash, which is blocking the lanes. There were injuries in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue near El Cerrito. Drivers are told to avoid the area and find other routes. As of 5:32 p.m. there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.