Big rig crash prompts lane closures on I-80 in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – One lane of westbound I-80 at the Powell Street exit in Emeryville has reopened following a crash involving an overturned big rig Tuesday morning.
There is no estimated time of reopening of the other lanes.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
