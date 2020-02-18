Live Now
Big rig crash prompts lane closures on I-80 in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – One lane of westbound I-80 at the Powell Street exit in Emeryville has reopened following a crash involving an overturned big rig Tuesday morning.

There is no estimated time of reopening of the other lanes.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

