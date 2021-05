PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A semi-truck crashed into a guard rail overnight on Thursday, resulting in a fuel spill and major traffic delays on the westbound I-580 and I-680 interchange.

The driver did not get injured by the crash, California Highway Patrol said, and no other cars were involved in the collision.

As of 5 a.m., officials are still on scene to clean up the area. There is one lane open to traffic – but CHP recommends trying to get around the accident.