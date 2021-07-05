Big-rig crashes on I-580 in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (BCN) — Two lanes on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Pleasanton were blocked Monday morning due to an injury collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, involving a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle, was reported about 6:35 a.m. on the freeway near the Hacienda Drive offramp.

The big-rig hit a fence along the center divide, the CHP said. A Sig-Alert was issued after the two left lanes were blocked as of 7 a.m.

Information about the extent of injuries was not immediately available.

