Big-rig crashes on I-580 in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (BCN) — Two lanes on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Pleasanton were blocked Monday morning due to an injury collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, involving a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle, was reported about 6:35 a.m. on the freeway near the Hacienda Drive offramp.

Expect minor delays Westbound I-580 at Hacienda Dr. from an earlier collision. Thanks and please drive safely! pic.twitter.com/FLFXr1a67W — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) July 5, 2021

The big-rig hit a fence along the center divide, the CHP said. A Sig-Alert was issued after the two left lanes were blocked as of 7 a.m.

Information about the extent of injuries was not immediately available.