Big rig driver dies in collision on I-680 in Danville, per CHP

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – A crash involving a big rig left one person dead Saturday morning on Interstate-680 in Danville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:59 a.m., officers responded to a report of a big rig collision on southbound I-680 near Stone Valley Road.

First responders arrived to find the 64-year-old man who was driving the big rig had been ejected from the vehicle.

The victim, from Oakland, was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will not be released at this time.

Officials say it appears that the big rig driver was unable to avoid a non-injury collision that occurred just before.

In an attempt to avoid the crash, the CHP says it seems the big rig driver veered left, crashing into a concrete barrier.

According to authorities, the driver did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

As officials continue to investigate this incident, the CHP asks you to contact them at (925) 646-4980 if you have any information.

Latest Posts: