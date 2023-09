(KRON) — A big rig caught fire on Interstate 80 Monday evening, slowing traffic on the highway, according to the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to westbound I-80 at Willow Avenue in the Rodeo/Hercules area. Images shared by the fire department showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert. The right lane and an exit ramp were blocked off. Drivers are told to expect delays.