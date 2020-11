FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A big rig flipped and dumped sand all over the freeway in Fremont on Thursday morning, backing up traffic on southbound I-680.

All lanes were open by noon, according to Caltrans District 4.

California Highway Patrol was asking drivers to avoid I-680 near Mission Blvd South while crews work to clean up the “sandbox.” The incident happened around 8 a.m., involved three trucks and took about four hours to clean up.

Courtesy: CHP Dublin

#TrafficAlert: I-680 southbound just north of South Mission has been reduced to two lanes after a semi-truck carrying sand overturned. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route if possible. Check out https://t.co/uqXXVyb0Qi for the latest road conditions. https://t.co/kbcrkV8Nqc — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) November 12, 2020

Courtesy: CHP Dublin

Amazing, will all of this damage there are only minor injuries. Seatbelts are an amazing thing. pic.twitter.com/NSHVhi4qso — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) November 12, 2020

Can’t get to the beach due to #COVID19? Making your own beach is not the answer! Please avoid southbound I-680 north of South Mission while we get this cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/hqf4ejIk0M — Captain Chris Sherry (@CHPChrisSherry) November 12, 2020