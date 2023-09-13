A big rig trailer was turned to its side on Wednesday in Sunol (Alameda County Fire Department).

(KRON) — A big rig driver lost control at a sharp turn and went off the road in Sunol on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD). The big rig trailer was overturned on Calaveras and Geary roads in the census-designated place in Alameda County.

ACFD first received a call around 12:49 p.m. about the overturned big rig. It was reported the truck was leaking fluid, which was later determined to be ammonium sulfate.

The big rig is approximately 100 yards from the closest lake. officials said. However, the leaking fluid was deemed not a threat, according to hazmat officials.

“The initial fluid that leaked was coolant from the tractor,” ACFD said.

Crews will be on scene to remove the fluids and the truck from the area. That will take “five to six hours at least,” according to an email sent by ACFD at 4:22 p.m.

The driver refused to be taken to the hospital, officials said. Photos of the overturned vehicle were posted by ACFD (below).

(Alameda County Fire Department) (Alameda County Fire Department)

Calaveras Road at Geary in Sunol is located in Alameda County, roughly 15 miles east of Fremont.