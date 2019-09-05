Big rig carrying live chickens catches fire in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) – All lanes of westbound I-80 at San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo have reopened after a big rig carrying live chickens caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Contra Costa County Animal Control says there were about 1,000 chickens on the tractor-trailer and about half of them survived.

These chickens were raised for commercial use – the ones that are injured and suffering will be euthanized.

Authorities said it will take about two hours to get all the chickens removed.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 3:35 a.m. when a man driving the big rig collided into the side of the concrete wall under the overpass.

The big rig collided with a white sedan, but CHP is still investigating if that was before or after the driver hit the overpass.

The truck then caught fire.

The driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters say he’s lucky to be alive as the cab of the truck was severely burned.

CHP does not think drugs or alcohol is involved, but investigators are determining if the driver fell asleep.

Some chickens did escape from their coops in the truck.

Lanes were blocked for cleanup until around 12:15 p.m.