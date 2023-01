The County of Santa Clara logo, located in California. (Santa Clara County via Bay City News)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A big rig fire has westbound lanes blocked on State Highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County.

Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area.

The big rig is fully engulfed in flames.

There was no estimate for when the westbound lanes would reopen.

