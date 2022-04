LIVERMORE (KRON) – A big rig landed on its side, closing lanes of Interstate 580 in Livermore on Wednesday.

The incident happened on I-580 near the Springtown Boulevard offramp in Livermore. Both express lanes and the number one, two and three eastbound lanes are closed. The number four and five eastbound lanes are open to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.