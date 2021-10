HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol and CalTrans are responding to a big rig on its side on NB-880 in Hayward.

Overturned big rig on I-880 at Tennyson Rd on Oct. 22, 2021 (CHP Hayward)

Sara Stinson/KRON

Officials temporarily closed the on ramp from eastbound Tennyson Road to NB-880 and the off ramp to westbound Tennyson Road from NB-880 around 7 a.m. on Friday to clear the lanes.

This post will be updated when the lane is clear. — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) October 22, 2021

CHP Hayward said no other vehicle was involved and the driver was not injured.