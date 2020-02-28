Big rig rollover collision causes road closures on Highway 4

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A big rig rollover collision is causing road closures on Highway 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on Highway 4 in east county on the Old River Bridge around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Contra Costa CHP officials learned the big rig had crashed and was overturned, blocking the entire roadway.

The big rig also spilled some oil, but officials say it is not considered a hazardous material incident.

The man driving the big rig was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The entire roadway has been shut down since in both directions. There is no word on when it will reopen.

Old River Bridge is not accessible.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

