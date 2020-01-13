Big storm forecast for Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While showers lingered around the Bay overnight Sunday into Monday, you can expect mostly dry skies for most of Monday.

But you should enjoy it while it lasts because the dry weather won’t be staying for long.

While some shower activity is possible late Monday and into the evening, the bigger storm is expected later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The first system expected tonight is expected to drench the area with less than a quarter-inch of rain through Tuesday morning.

The stronger and significantly wetter storm is expected to impact the Bay Area with “moderate amounts” of rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

According to the NWS, rainfall totals will range from half an inch to upwards of 2 inches across the Bay.

Periodic rain chances are forecast this week as 3 weather systems move through. First 2 systems (Tonight and Mon. night) will produce very light rain amounts (1st graphic). The 3rd system (late Wed-Thurs) is expected to generate moderate amounts of rain (2nd graphic). #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mmOCTaI4da — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 13, 2020

Cold temperatures and rain also means a dusting of fresh snow is possible on Bay Area mountains.

You can track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.

