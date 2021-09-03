Big travel surge expected for Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are taking off for the Labor Day holiday weekend at SFO, but the CDC is asking a specific group of people to stay home.

Right now at SFO there are flights leaving to Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, and many other cities just within the next hour.

The CDC is urging people who did not get a COVID vaccine to stay home.

Health experts say the rate of transmission and hospitalizations continues to go up, and holiday weekends are always a cause for concern because the chances of the virus spreading increase.

There were more than 158,000 new confirmed cases on Monday alone, so now the CDC asks people who haven’t gotten the vaccine to mask up and keep their distance.

Every person here at SFO is doing just that – it’s also required when you board a flight.

However, there’s people who did not roll up their sleeves and are still going to fly.

The CDC urges those passengers to get tested before and after they travel, but they need to consider the risks of COVID-19 when they travel, especially as COVID cases continue to rise.

Last year, TSA screened more than 3 million people during Labor Day weekend, and that was before the vaccines were even available.

So there’s a possibility that number will be even higher this holiday weekend.