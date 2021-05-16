Bike theft: Police ask residents to be on high alert in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Morgan Hill are asking residents to remain on alert following an increase in bicycle thefts.

Police said Wednesday suspects in recent weeks have been targeting all bikes, but especially high-end mountain bikes as well as electric and hybrid bikes, throughout the city.

“These thefts are taking place in broad daylight and in more than half the cases, suspects are looking for open garages and brazenly walking right in and stealing a bike.

They sometimes toss the bike in the back of a truck or ride away on the stolen bike,” Morgan Hill police said on Facebook.

Police are reminding residents to keep their garage doors closed.
Police are continuing to look for the suspects involved in the rash of bike thefts.

Anyone with information about the recent bike thefts is encouraged to call the Morgan Police Department’s 24-hour non-emergency at (408) 779-2101.

