(KRON) — A biker was rescued in Sanborn County Park after breaking his leg, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The biker feel off of his bicycle while he was riding along one of the park’s trails Friday night. The photos below show the scene as crews responded to the area.

Photo: Santa Clara County Fire Department

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, officials said.

Santa Clara County Fire Department reminds the public to travel in groups, share your travel plan and pack essentials if you plan to go on any trails.