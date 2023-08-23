(KRON) — A new bill could hinder two groups’ attempts of saving People’s Park from UC Berkeley’s plan to build housing for students. A new plan from Bay Area Assemblymember Buffy Wicks takes aim at housing requirements in the state.

If the bill is passed, it would eliminate the need for colleges and universities to consider, in an environmental impact report, alternative housing sites for a residential or mixed-use housing project if certain requirements are met.

The two groups and UC Berkeley are currently in litigation. If passed, development will begin to create new student housing.

The bill is currently in the assembly and will take effect immediately if it passes.