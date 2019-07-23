Bill could place restrictions on e-cigarettes in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) – The mayor of Richmond on Tuesday plans to introduce a new city ordinance that would limit the sales of e-cigarettes.

The products would have to be reviewed by the FDA before they can be sold in the city.

The FDA review is meant to determine if e-cigarettes are dangerous to the general population, even people who do not use them.

Most vaping products have not gone through this review process.

If the ordinance is approved, e-cigarettes could still be sold, but there would be stricter age restrictions.