Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Bill could place restrictions on e-cigarettes in Richmond

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND (KRON) – The mayor of Richmond on Tuesday plans to introduce a new city ordinance that would limit the sales of e-cigarettes.

The products would have to be reviewed by the FDA before they can be sold in the city.

The FDA review is meant to determine if e-cigarettes are dangerous to the general population, even people who do not use them.

Most vaping products have not gone through this review process.

If the ordinance is approved, e-cigarettes could still be sold, but there would be stricter age restrictions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News