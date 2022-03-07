SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County officials gathered Monday to reassure sexual assault victims that, unlike San Francisco, they are not using DNA collected from rape kits to build future cases against those same sexual assault victims.

“Here in Santa Clara County, we are protective of victims,” Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

“Victim DNA is used to catch rapists, period. The district attorney’s crime lab does not use victim DNA for any other purpose. It doesn’t go into an offender database, period,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

While Santa Clara County isn’t doing it, State Senator Scott Wiener can’t be sure if other law enforcement agencies across the state are.

“To say to survivors you may also be implicated in a crime in the future because we are going to hold on to your DNA and use it against you that’s not what you want if you want survivors to come forward,” Wiener said.

That’s why Wiener has introduced legislation to protect survivors of sexual assault “by prohibiting the retention of DNA profiles collected from victims by local law enforcement agencies. SB 1228 also prohibits victims’ DNA from being used for any purpose other than identifying the perpetrator of the crime.”

The bill is co-sponsored by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was the one who called out San Francisco police for retaining the DNA and then using it against victims.

San Francisco police have since stopped doing this and Police Chief Bill Scott says he supports the legislation.

If legislators approve the bills and it’s signed by the governor, it would take effect the first of next year.