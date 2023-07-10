(BCN) — A California scrub jay has tested positive for West Nile virus in Fairfield, the first case reported so far this year for Solano County, health officials said.

Thus far there haven’t been any reported cases this year of human infection from the West Nile virus, said Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas.

“This serves as a reminder to our community that risks can be greatly reduced by taking simple precautions,” Matyas said in a release on July 5.

The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito after the insects become infected by feeding on birds carrying the virus.

The virus has killed 270 persons in California between 2010 and 2022.

While most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, health officials say one in five may experience mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and swollen lymph glands. Severe neurological disease can occur in about 1 percent of cases, and in rare instances, the infection can be fatal.

Persons ages 60 and older, as well as individuals with underlining medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and organ transplant recipients, face a higher risk of severe illness and complications.

The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health Division, along with the Solano County Mosquito Abatement District, advised residents to follow public health guidelines to reduce the risk of contracting the mosquito-borne virus as staff conduct surveillance activities in the affected area to control a possible spread.

Solano residents should avoid outdoor activities during dawn and dusk as these are the times when mosquitoes are most active, health officials said. If outdoor exposure is unavoidable, individuals should wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or para-menthane-diol products. A

lso, residents are encouraged to drain all stagnant water sources, including flowerpots, buckets, old car tires, rain gutters, and pet bowls. For those with ornamental ponds, SCMAD is offering free mosquito fish, encouraging residents to call (707) 437-1116.

To aid in monitoring the spread of the virus, Solano County residents are also encouraged to report dead birds online at www.WestNile.Ca.Gov or by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (1-877-968-2473).

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.