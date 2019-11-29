Black Friday shoppers storm San Francisco Premium Outlets

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Some people have been shopping for more than 12 hours.

Some — have already filled their entire cars with shopping bags.

The San Francisco Premium Outlets opened at 3 p.m.on Thanksgiving Day and doesn’t close until 10 p.m. Friday night.

“Free gifts!” “Limited time only!” are just some of the messages you’ll see on signs everywhere throughout stores on Black Friday.

Shoppers filled bags upon bags with new goodies for a fraction of their normal cost.

But what are people buying this year? Shopping experts say first on the list are gift cards which are closely followed by clothes and books.

Spokespeople from the outs say this year they are on track to have just as many shoppers as last year.

They also say they don’t loose as many shoppers to online because a majority of their stores don’t sell online for the same prices because they are outlets.

By the time The San Francisco Premium Outlets close on Friday at 10 p.m., it will have been open for 31 straight hours.