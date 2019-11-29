Black Friday underway in the Bay Area

LIVERMORE (KRON) – It’s one of the busiest time for retailers.

The Premium Outlets in Livermore opened its doors at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Lines poured out the door with no end in sight at popular stores like: Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Gucci and Tory Burch.

The mission: to get a head start on Black Friday sales.

Some are even shopping before the holiday feast.

But for one Hayward family, Thanksgiving shopping is a tradition,

If this looks busy on a holiday night, mall officials are urging people to plan ahead this holiday shopping season.

The mall is open now until Friday night.