‘Black Lives Matter’ artwork vandalized at Mill Valley high school

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after racial justice artwork was vandalized at a local high school.

The installation was found with gray paint covering the words “Equity” and “Black Lives Matter” at Tamalpais High School Tuesday morning.

Advocates are obviously upset by this vandalism but say unfortunately they’re not surprised.

The artwork was meant to show solidarity with the Black and brown community here and someone felt it was necessary to ruin it.

Three doors represent the past, present and future of Black and brown people in Mill Valley.

A history of racism is at the core of it’s message and a vandal felt that message was not important.

Two of the three doors were covered with gray paint. The destructive act was an attempt to eliminate the words “Black Lives Matter” and “Equity.”

Social justice advocates in the community say the defacing shows an ugly side of Mill Valley.

Amber Allen-Pierson says the kids at Tamalpais High School are her biggest concern — What sort of message does this vandalism send to children of color?

The community has responded by filling in the gray paint with words once again stating “Black Lives Matter.”

The sidewalk in front of the installation is also covered with fresh chalk sharing messages of equality, love, and acceptance.

Words they hope will echo throughout the community.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from the area in hopes of identifying the vandal or vandals.

Advocates again say racist acts like this within the Mill Valley community need to be stopped and effective oversight may need to come from the state.