Black Lives Matter demonstrators stop traffic on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Black Lives Matter protesters stopped traffic on the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge headed into San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

Cars can be heard honking their horns and seen at a standstill as they sat in traffic on the upper deck of the bridge.

Another video shows CHP officers get out of their parked cars on the bridge and walk towards the front of traffic.

Authorities said several protesters were arrested.

Demonstrators also rallied in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond District.

People were seen marching on Balboa Street and 43rd Avenue, holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Protests continue across California and the world for a third week in a row, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

