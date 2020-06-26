Black Lives Matter sign vandalized in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a community is shocked after a Black Lives Matter sign has been defaced in the town of Crockett.

The sign has been up for weeks and has been vandalized more than once.

The Black Lives Matter sign on Pomona Street was found ripped so it read “lives matter” instead.

“Terrible person,” Robby Burton said. “What’s wrong with you, you know.”

“Why did they do that? They got nothing better than to vandalize a sign?” William Ayres said.

The sign went up weeks after George Floyd’s death.

But this is not the first incident where it’s been defaced.

Crockett resident Joanne Saboy says it’s happened three times.

“This statement that the person who is repeatedly defacing the sign has made is not only do we not support the Black Lives Matter community, but you are not welcome here,” Saboy said.

The sign was replaced with cardboard and tape and a message to “keep them up.”

The compassion evident – in downtown Crockett, sentiments of support written on the ground.

William Ayres insists this is a safe community.

“Crockett’s not racist. I mean really, really not,” Ayres said. “Everybody gets along with everybody else really really well.”

“We’ve been engaging as much discourse as possible but you know in a strange way the defacement of the sign has really prompted a lot more people who wouldn’t speak up to come out and voice their opinions and to share opposing beliefs,” Saboy said.

There’s been protests in the town of Crockett supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Saboy hopes this will continue to spark conversations.

