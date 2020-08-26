Black Restaurant Week kicks off across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black Restaurant Week kicked off across the Bay Area as part of a nationwide ‘model of awareness and education’ of African American owned culinary-businesses. 

Bay Area restaurants will participate August 21 to August 30.

The events mission ‘aims to create experiences that will cater to a diverse culture of tastemakers, professionals and area foodies looking for exposure to delicious food and exquisite wines.’

Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson started Black Restaurant Week four years ago.

The following restaurants are participating (CLICK HERE FOR MAP):

  • Eko Kitchen San Francisco
  • Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant and Vegan Bakery
  • Rome’s Kitchen
  • Voodoo Love
  • El Nuevo Frutilandia
  • Amira Drey’z Experience LLC
  • Hella Nuts, the Plant-Based Eatery
  • Daisy’s Desserts
  • Marzano
  • Kingston11 Cuisine
  • A Successful Event
  • 2nd Half Sports Lounge
  • Mia’s Munchables/TG_Edibles
  • The Vegan Hood Chefs
  • Sobre Mesa
  • Da Flora
  • Sistas Wings & Thighs
  • Trap Kirchen Oakland
  • Vacos
  • Grandeur
  • Flint’s Barbecue
  • The Lemonade Bar LLc
  • Rush Bowls Oakland
  • Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement
  • Halftime Bar and Grill
  • Soul Bowl’z
  • The Cake & Sugar Company
  • alaMar Kitchen

