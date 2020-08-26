Black Restaurant Week kicks off across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black Restaurant Week kicked off across the Bay Area as part of a nationwide ‘model of awareness and education’ of African American owned culinary-businesses.

Bay Area restaurants will participate August 21 to August 30.

The events mission ‘aims to create experiences that will cater to a diverse culture of tastemakers, professionals and area foodies looking for exposure to delicious food and exquisite wines.’

Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson started Black Restaurant Week four years ago.

The following restaurants are participating (CLICK HERE FOR MAP):

Eko Kitchen San Francisco

Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant and Vegan Bakery

Rome’s Kitchen

Voodoo Love

El Nuevo Frutilandia

Amira Drey’z Experience LLC

Hella Nuts, the Plant-Based Eatery

Daisy’s Desserts

Marzano

Kingston11 Cuisine

A Successful Event

2nd Half Sports Lounge

Mia’s Munchables/TG_Edibles

The Vegan Hood Chefs

Sobre Mesa

Da Flora

Sistas Wings & Thighs

Trap Kirchen Oakland

Vacos

Grandeur

Flint’s Barbecue

The Lemonade Bar LLc

Rush Bowls Oakland

Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement

Halftime Bar and Grill

Soul Bowl’z

The Cake & Sugar Company

alaMar Kitchen

Latest Stories: