Black Vines hosts 9th annual celebration: A Toast to Black Wineries and Diverse Art

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black Vines is hosting its 9th annual celebration of culture, art and wine education that brings together Black artists, Black musicians, Black winemakers, and vintners.

It is being held on February 29th at Ciel Creative Space in Berkeley, 932 Parker St.

CLICK HERE to get your ticket.

In 2019, Black Vines added a weekday series: Black Wine Wednesdays at Oakland and Bay Area bars and restaurants.

It has also become a year-round itinerary of custom events in partnership with key influencers and industry specialists.

To date, thousands of guests have been served from more than 130 varietals.

