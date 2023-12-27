(KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department is at the scene of a “well-involved” structure fire at the San Leandro Marina, according to fire officials Wednesday morning. The structure is a former Harbor Masters office, which has been abandoned for some time, ACFD said.

The one-alarm fire is located at the 40 block of Mulford Point Drive. Firefighters responded to the scene at 8:27 a.m. and went into defensive operations around 8:47 a.m., according to Alameda County Fire. Oakland International Airport, located nearby, has been advised of the ongoing fire.

(Photo: Alameda County Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported at this time. The building is expected to be a total loss, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The United States Coast Guard has concerns over water runoff impacting wildlife, according to ACFD, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been called to respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.